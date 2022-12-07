About stopping receiving messages from a member of a WhatsApp group

WhatsApp groups can be managed in various ways, being possible mute members without kicking them out of the group, for instance. That is an option that the administrator can make, but it is not what most people want: silence the messages of one person within a group, but the rest of the group can still read them.

This function would be ideal for cases in which we do not want to receive messages from a person in the group, due to a personal choice, so that we cannot mute that member of the group because in that case no one would receive them, it would be muted for everyone.

- Advertisement -

Right now there is no way to mute a member personallywe can only ask the administrator of the group to mute the member globally, but that would create a problem, since the mute would notice that there has been a censorship action and would look for an explanation.

It is important to make this clear due to the enormous number of queries our readers make on social networks, asking for a function that is capable of doing this automatically.

Blocking the user doesn’t work.

Many people ask if blocking the user will stop receiving messages from them in the group. No, that doesn’t work like that. blocking people in Whatsapp only prevents that person from sending you messages in a personal, private way, but if they send them to a group in which we are also, we will receive them.

- Advertisement -

In WhatsApp Beta there is no function that allows you to mute members in a group in a personalized way, and there is no forecast that something like this will exist in the future.

One solution would be to create a parallel group without that person, although in some cases it could cause problems, especially if the affected party finds out that something like this has been done behind their backs.

Anyway, it would be a good function, but I doubt very much that WhatsApp will do something of that type in the short term.