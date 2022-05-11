About Google and European News Publisher Content Licensing

Posting news excerpts with a link is not easy for Google in Europe. Copyright laws are stricter than in other parts of the world, and Google has had to close agreements with European media to allow their news to appear in the company’s tools, both in the search engine and in Google News itself.

Now Google is giving more details about licensing news publisher content, a licensing program called Google News Showcase, which already works with more than 750 publications across Europe.

Google has deals with more than 300 national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland, with many more waiting in line.

now advertise the launch of a new tool to bid to thousands more news publishers, starting in Germany and Hungary. The idea is that the media can give permission to Google through Search Console.

The Extended News Previews (ENP) program is open to press publications that meet the criteria established in the national laws that implement Article 15, not any media can participate in it.

The problem so far is that the Directive allows search engines, such as Google, to link and use “very short excerpts” or longer previews in some cases, but does not specify what is short or long. The new tool, which will be available through Search Console, will offer publishers an Extended News Preview (ENP) agreement with Google for this content. This will include information on what the offer is for, how to register, and how to provide feedback.

In the deal we publishers will have, we’ll even look at how often a news website is displayed and how much ad revenue is generated on pages that also show previews of news content.

The idea is to give publishers control over whether or not their content appears in Google Search and how that content can be previewed, as preferences can be edited at any time.

Stay tuned, because we will notify you when this tool is finally available.