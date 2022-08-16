We tried the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4, here are the news!

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Unpacked 2022 of this August 10th is the occasion chosen by Samsung to officially launch the new galaxy-z- -maximum-commitment-to-folding-with-a-better-screen-better-photography-and-much-more-power/">Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z , two products that substantially update the same models of last year without upheavals but with some small innovations that are however able to change the user experience in a certainly not negligible way. I had the opportunity to preview them for a few minutes last week, and in this article I will tell you my first impressions , obviously waiting for the full review that will arrive in the coming weeks.

GALAXY Z FOLD4

GALAXY Z FLIP4

GALAXY Z FOLD4

Let’s start with Galaxy Z Fold4 , the larger of the two Samsung folding and perhaps my favorite product for form factor. These are personal tastes, but I find it more useful to have a larger display than that of a normal smartphone instead of reducing the size of the one I usually use, which is the purpose, instead, of folding clamshells.

DATA SHEET

display: esterno: Dynamic AMOLED 2X da 6,2″ HD+ 23,1:9, refresh rate adattivo 120Hz (48-120Hz) interno: Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex da 7,6″ QXGA+ 21,6:18, refresh rate adattivo 120Hz (1-120Hz)

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

memory: 12GB in RAM 256GB, 512GB or 1TB internal (1TB exclusive on samsung.com)

resistance: IPX8

OS: One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12

connectivity: dual SIM (2 nano SIM and 1 eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

sicurezza: Knox, Knox Vault

Knox, Knox Vault fingerprint sensor: side

S Pen: yes (sold separately)

dimensions: aperture: 130.1×155.1×6.3mm closed: 67.1×155.1×15.8-14.2mm

peso: 263g

263g cameras: esterna: 10MP con Selfie Flash, f/2,2, pixel da 1,22 μm, FOV 85° sotto display: 4MP, f/1,8, pixel da 2μm, FOV 80° posteriori: 50MP principale, dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1,8, pixel da 1μm, FOV 85° 12MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 1.12μm pixel, 123 ° FOV 10MP tele, PDAF, f/2,4, OIS, pixel da 1μm,, FOV 36° Space Zoom 30x with 3x optical zoom, 30x digital

battery: 4,400mAh, 25W charging, wireless 2.0, wireless battery sharing (25W adapter sold separately)

colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (the latter only on samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

7.6 pollici – 2208×1768 px Click here for the complete comparison »

THE PROPORTIONS CHANGE, THE BUILDING QUALITY REMAINS

The first element of differentiation from last year’s models is certainly to be found in the new aspect ratio of the front display and, consequently, of the internal one. The display positioned on the outside of the smartphone goes from an aspect ratio of 24.5 / 9 to 23/9 , becomes slightly wider and lower and approaches the proportions of a common smartphone. We are still far from the 21/9 of the latter but let’s say that compared to the previous models the user experience has undoubtedly improved.

As a natural consequence, the dimensions also change, and in particular the overall height which is 3 mm lower than the Fold 3, with the same width. To achieve this result, the frames have obviously been minimized and a new hinge has also been studied that protrudes a little less than in the past.

Also opening it up we have an internal display which is 3mm wider and 3mm lower . Basically we have a more flattened panel and therefore perhaps even more suitable for the use for which it is designed, namely the consultation of documents, navigation and multitasking.

The same excellent build quality of the previous models remains, with an even more solid hinge that offers more resistance to opening. A feature appreciated when we have to keep the smartphone open only partially without risking that it closes at the slightest touch. There is the IPX8 certification, certainly not obvious for a folding.

In addition to the slightly smaller dimensions , the weight also drops . In fact, we are talking about 263 grams which are about 8 less than the Galaxy Z Fold3 . A difference that is not abysmal but if we count that the battery has remained identical in terms of capacity, here we understand how this is an absolutely not obvious result.

DISPLAY ALWAYS EXCELLENT BUT YOU CAN STILL SEE THE FOLD

For both the external panel and the internal panel we are talking about screens with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology with adaptive refresh rate that can reach up to 120 Hz. The resolution of the external panel is 2316×904 pixels while the internal one reaches 2176×1812 pixels .

The definition is good and as always these are excellent quality screens, characterized by a very high brightness and excellent contrast, as well as very bright colors. These are only first impressions, of course, but Samsung has always accustomed us to great panels and this Fold4 is no exception.

And the fold? In recent weeks, some rumors have appeared online according to which the fold would have been much less visible, almost disappeared, than in the past. Instead, I can assure you that live the crease of the display is there, you can see and feel it when you swipe your finger . Perhaps it is slightly less accentuated than before? Maybe, I didn’t have an old Fold available to make an immediate comparison but if there is a difference it is certainly not impactful. In any case, anyone who thinks of buying a folding smartphone is perfectly aware of this and will not be frightened by this detail.

SNAPDRAGON 8+ GEN 1 AND RENEWED CAMERAS

Under the Fold4 body we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, evolution of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is the top of the American company’s range for this 2022. No surprise, therefore, in terms of computing power, it should be all there the necessary one and perhaps even more. SoC which is then flanked by 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage .

As for the rest of the equipment, it is really difficult to find any shortcomings. We have the latest generation WiFi ax , Bluetooth 5.2, GPS in all ways, NFC, USB-C with video output and dual SIM support with two Nano SIM cards or a Nano SIM plus an e-SIM.

The cameras have also been updated and now substantially match those of the Galaxy S22 Plus . In fact, we have a main module with wide lens and optically stabilized 50 megapixel sensor , which is flanked by a second 12 megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens and a third optic, this time with 3x optical zoom, equipped with a 10 megapixel sensor. Also present is the Space Zoom that reaches digitally up to 30x, obviously with the quality of a very very thorough crop, which will not necessarily be excellent.

UPDATED FLEX MODE AND SAME BATTERY

Among the innovations to be taken into account we certainly have the functions related to the software, which is basic Android 12, obviously customized with the most recent version of the One UI. These are not real news as much as updates to the Flex Mode , or the environment designed to accommodate all the multitasking functions favored by the presence of a generously sized screen. In particular, compatibility with the latter has been extended to a series of new applications, with Samsung having worked closely with companies such as Microsoft and Google to ensure that applications such as Outlook, Meet and other software of the respective suites can be best fit to the internal screen diagonal .

But not only that, the entire management system of the most used and recently opened apps through a taskbar that resembles that of Windows 11 and macOs will allow you to switch from one application to another more quickly and to rearrange the windows on the screen in all simplicity.

The battery remains the same, with a capacity of 4,400 mAh and support for fast charging, unfortunately only up to 25W. Honestly, I would have expected a little more from a product of this type. There are wireless charging, up to 15W, and reverse charging up to 5W.

PRICE AND LAUNCH PROMO

Galaxy Z Fold4 will instead be available for purchase on the Italian market in the following configurations: in the 12GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of € 1,879

in the 12GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of € 1,999

in the 12 GB + 1TB version starting from € 2,249 exclusively on Samsung.com Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available for pre-order in Italy starting from August 10th until August 25th . Those who pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Z Fold4 will receive one year of Samsung Care + for free to cover drops or screen cracks. Furthermore, all those who pre-order the new folding devices at the stores of the main consumer electronics brands and at the telephone operator TIM will have the opportunity to receive a 6-month subscription to the standard DAZN plan. By pre-ordering, however, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 through the telephone operators Vodafone and WindTre, you can receive 12 months of subscription to the standard Netflix plan. GALAXY Z FLIP4 And after Galaxy Z Fold4 I tell you about the other folding launched today by Samsung, or Z Flip4 . The concept and philosophy behind the creation of a smartphone with this form factor, as mentioned above, is diametrically opposite to what has been seen and said for the Fold model. Here we obviously have a device that aims to minimize clutter when stored in a pocket or bag, without sacrificing the size of the screen when extended. DATA SHEET display: esterno: Super AMOLED 1,9″ 260×512 interno: Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex da 6,7″ FHD+, 22:9, refresh rate adattivo 120Hz (1-120Hz)

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

memory: 8GB in RAM 128/256/512GB internal

dimensions: aperture: 71.9×165.2×6.9mm size: 71.9×84.9×17.1-15.9mm

peso: 187g

187g connectivity: dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM), 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

sicurezza: Knox, Knox Vault

Knox, Knox Vault resistance: IPX8

OS: One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12

fingerprint reader: lateral

cameras: anteriore: 10MP con Selfie Flash, f/2,4, pixel da 1,22μm, FOV 80° posteriori: 12MP main, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, pixel da 1.8μm, FOV 83° 12MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 1.12μm pixel, 123 ° FOV

battery: 3.700mAh, 25W charging, fast wireless 2.0, wireless battery sharing

colors: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue Bespoke Edition con fronte/retro Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red, telaio Silver, Black, Gold

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Little F4 5G, here’s how to disassemble and how to repair | Video 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9 mm

6.7 pollici – 2640×1080 px Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 72.2 x 166 x 6.9 mm

6.7 pollici – 2640×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison » SMALL SIZE BUT THE SAME FEELING As seen for Z Fold4, Z Flip4 also focuses on a further optimization of the components to make the device more compact without losing performance and diagonal of the internal display. The width of the smartphone has remained substantially unchanged but its height has changed, both when closed and once opened. When closed, much of the merit of this reduction in height is to be attributed to the new hinge which is decidedly less protruding , to be precise 1.2mm less which becomes 1.5mm overall, including the rest of the body. With the screen extended, however, the overall height is almost a millimeter lower in total. This result is the result of the optimization of the display frames, reduced compared to Z Flip3 which in turn had reduced them compared to previous models. Here too the internal display is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X, in this case from 6.7 “ diagonal and with a 2K resolution. but far from having disappeared. What remains, however, is also the same feeling to the touch and to the handle. Although the form factor may suggest a fragile product, this Flip4 absolutely did not give me the feeling of being not very resistant. On the contrary, the renewed hinge that offers greater resistance to opening contributes precisely to accentuating the impression of solidity. Among the aesthetic differences we can then note the slightly more protruding external cameras , nothing particularly impactful, neither in terms of aesthetics nor of use, but it is still right to point it out. BRIGHTER CAMERAS AND TOP HARDWARE Cameras that are thicker also because they integrate sensors and lenses improved in specifications, and we also imagine in performance, compared to Flip3. The main wide camera is 12 megapixels and offers a lens with an aperture of f / 1.6 against last year’s f / 1.8 while the ultra-wide, also from 12 megapixels , essentially maintains the same specifications but promises greater brightness. Obviously these are all characteristics that we will then have to verify during the review phase. Under the body of the new Z Flip4 beats a Qualcomm heart, and to be precise a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 , the same that we find inside the Fold4, but accompanied by a smaller amount of RAM . We are at 8 GB against the 12 of the folding “book”, to which are added 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage . An absolutely top of the range hardware which, as such, should be able to guarantee excellent performance. From the first moments of use, the smartphone appeared absolutely fluid and reactive but we imagine that this could be the behavior even at standard use. MORE USEFUL EXTERNAL DISPLAY AND EXPANDED BATTERY Among the most interesting innovations of Z Flip4, and perhaps also among those that are able to change the user experience for the better, we certainly find the software update that manages the small 1.9-inch external display . Do not think about who knows what revolution, the diagonal thus reduced is still very limiting in the possibilities of interaction. Compared to last year, however, several new functions have been added : one above all the possibility of responding to notifications with preset messages or with voice dictation. But not only that, a new widget has been added with direct links to some contacts, the widget has been expanded with shortcuts and the widget with the control of objects connected to the Smart Things network has been added. In short, a good job that adds to what has already been done to date. All news that will probably also be available on Flip3 with the first update of the UI . And as the icing on the cake here is that Samsung, while keeping the overall dimensions unchanged – indeed, reducing them a bit – managed to fit inside this Flip4 a battery with a higher capacity than the previous models, and we are not talking about an increase of little account. The new module comes in fact to a capacity of 3,700 mAh , against the 3,300 mAh of the previous model. We are over 10% increase which should guarantee a decidedly higher autonomy, going to solve what was perhaps one of the most critical aspects of this model. PRICE AND LAUNCH PROMOTIONS Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available for purchase in the Italian market in the following configurations: in the 8GB + 128GB version at a recommended price of € 1,149

in the 8GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of € 1,199

in the 8GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of € 1,329 Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available for pre-order in Italy starting from August 10th until August 25th. Those who pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip4 or Galaxy Z Fold4 will receive one year of Samsung Care + for free to cover drops or screen cracks. Furthermore, all those who pre-order the new folding devices at the stores of the main consumer electronics brands and at the telephone operator TIM will have the opportunity to receive a 6-month subscription to the standard DAZN plan. By pre-ordering, however, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 through the telephone operators Vodafone and WindTre, you can receive 12 months of subscription to the standard Netflix plan. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 € 1849 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 € 1199