Aaply, a platform that allows working collectively in the development of an application under the wireframing scheme

Currently, smartphones are one of the objects that we use the most in our daily routine. This has made many people and companies focus their efforts on developing s for these devices.

In the event that this process is being carried out in a group, it is important to have a tool such as aapplywhich is robust enough to effectively channel the work done by each member involved in the project.

In that sense, is endowed with functions that will allow the team design and create applications that meet user needs and give it a browsing experience you can enjoy.

Features of Apply

Among the aspects that stand out most in Aaply are:

Reinvent mobile screen wireframing before starting work on Figma

Considering how lengthy the design editing process can be, Aaply has implemented a more convenient method based on low poly wireframe management with which the people in charge of designing the application will be able to carry out this task quickly.

Visually plan the journey of a mobile app from onboarding to checkout

Aaply presents you with a workspace that will facilitate the approach of the application that is intended to be developed, with which the members of the project will be able to plan with greater fluidity the way of activate, entertain and engage users through the design of the mobile application.

Ready-made templates for fast iteration

Something that is remarkable about Aaply is the large amount of templates available that you can find, which you can combine until you achieve a result in accordance with your vision of the project.

Design-centric approach to creative planning, review, and pre-design

Aaply developers took on the task of fix blank page issue in order to speed up the user interface design process.

Communicate, collaborate, discuss and coordinate work. For the remote.

Apply has all the tools necessary for project members to focus on creating, collaborating, and celebrating. This is how Aaply is designed for a modern vision of work.

To access the Aaply website click HERE.