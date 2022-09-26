HomeTech NewsMobileA YouTuber breaks a table before the Apple Watch Ultra by hitting...

A YouTuber breaks a table before the Apple Watch Ultra by hitting it with a hammer

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
teknofilo 007 2.jpg
teknofilo 007 2.jpg
A YouTuber has put apple’s claims about the durability of the Apple Watch Ultra to the test by subjecting it to various abuses.

TechRax, a popular channel for testing product durability, first tested the Apple Watch Ultra by dropping it from a height of about 1.2 meters. The Apple Watch Ultra emerged largely unscathed, save for a few dents in the titanium case from the fall.

Next, the Apple Watch Ultra was placed in a jar full of nails and shaken and, once again, he was left with no visible marks.

TechRax also tested the durability of the Apple Watch Ultra hitting its sapphire crystal screen repeatedly with a hammer.

In testing, the watch withstood repeated beatings until it finally cracked, only after the table took damage first. “Hmm… it’s really sturdy. That definitely doesn’t happen with an iPhone, where you break wood through it,” says the YouTuber in the video.

The Moto E7 is official: 48MP camera and an amazing night mode

Although the screen of the Apple Watch Ultra was not initially damaged, The watch did not turn on after repeated knocks. Failure to turn on could indicate that even though the glass may not have broken initially, some internal components may have been damaged.

Of course, testing is not intended to reflect typical use of the Apple Watch Ultra but may provide some customers with the security of sapphire crystal display strength.

Apple claims that the Apple Watch Ultra is its most rugged, durable and extreme Apple Watch to date and competes directly with Garmin models.


