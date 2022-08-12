A worker was fired for using a moving mouse simulator

Person is for installing a on the computer

In recent days, the story of a person who was fired from his remote job for using software that moves the mouse cursor every so often, simulating that someone is sitting in front of a computer screen.

However, with this story The discussion about the control that companies have over their employees resurfaces once again coming to monitor them through the equipment that is given to them to work from home or even in companies.

However, this type of control by organizations of their employees would have become very fashionable since the covid 19 pandemic, and since everyone had to go home to work, remote work ended up being imposed on society. current and now a good part of the professionals stayed carrying out their activities from their homes or anywhere in the world.

Corporate computers include surveillance systems

And although this type of technology already existed long before the pandemic reached the lives of human beings, it could only be successful until 2020, at least in the West, when Almost all companies gave their employees a computer with a control system installed and ordered them to continue working from home.

These control software They can not only monitor the screen of the monitors but also have remote access to computer systems, and even cases of espionage through webcams have been reported.

As for history, it is known that he was a user of Reddit who shared his own experience with the rest of the Internet users, generating a massive debate on the platform.

The story broke on Reddit

According to the user’s account, he would have installed on the computer an application known as “mouse jigsaw” consisting of a motion simulator that is to say that the program automatically moves the cursor giving the impression that someone is using the computer.

What program was used by the former employee

The software in question is called “caffeine.exe” and fulfills the aforementioned functions. The platform user tells what e were the company’s cybersecurity team, the first to identify the application on the computer company, who then went to comment on the finding to the directors of the organization.

Next, his boss contacted him and demanded in an inquisitive tone the reason why he had downloaded that application on the computer, “He asked me if I had a business purpose for this and I was speechless.”

It should be clarified that these systems were not created to mislead surveillance programs of corporations, but its objective is to prevent the computer from locking up after a short time of inactivity and activating the screen saver, which is annoying when people need to get away from their workstations for a moment. Unfortunately, the user reports that at the awkward moment he did not realize to give that explanation.

Corporate computers monitor employees. EFE/Rob Engelaar



The situation has been so curious to internet users that the story even came as a “storytime” to TikTok, where in the comments you can read that They do not recommend installing any program on the corporate computer because companies can know everything that is done with it.

Other users have recommended using the “Mouse jiggler” as hardware in the computer that is to say that it is not an application but a device that is connected to the current and placed on the mouse, moving it mechanically from time to time.

Another recommendation that they have shared on the internet is to never accept a job offer that forces workers to use their own computers, and much less, if they are asked to download a program, because the equipment could be intervened.

