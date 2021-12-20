A woman recovers her stolen Christmas decorations thanks to AirTags

Christmas is supposed to be a happy holiday, but there are people who don’t mind this at all.

This was the case of Nyssa Galvan, in Texas (United States), to which They stole the Christmas decorations that he had placed in the garden of his house, but luckily, thanks to a bit of technological ingenuity, he managed to locate the thieves.

According to Galvan, he recently started preparing for Christmas by placing some decorations in his front garden. However, she found out that one of her neighbors had the ornaments stolen, so she She decided to get creative and hide Apple’s AirTag tracking accessory in some of her own ornaments.

Her ingenuity paid off, because her ornaments were stolen, but since she had hidden AirTags in them, He was able to follow the trail to a house and called the police.

Unfortunately, despite having located the stolen objects and having done the right thing by calling the police, Galván was unable to recover his ornaments, at least that day, because no one was home when the police showed up.

Later, Galván published another post on TikTok in which he said that he had managed to get them back and suggested that other people do the same with their own decorations.