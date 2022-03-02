Tech News5G NewsCommunication

A walk through hall 4 of the MWC 22, in Barcelona

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In today’s video I show you a walk of only 8 minutes through hall 4 of the MWC, the second most interesting of the congress from my point of view.

In this pavilion they showed technologies related to the world of health, from devices to disinfect the air, to electric chairs with a certain intelligence. I was also able to see satellite communication solutions, several local companies that offer technological services, and a games section.

With this video you can have an idea of ​​a part of what the MWC offers. There are 7 pavilions, 3 is huge (it is the one in the image above), more than double that of 4, and in them we can find the following:

– Launches in the world of mobile telephony.
– Releases on laptops.
– List of mobile phones presented in recent months by each manufacturer.
– Technological innovation in different sectors, from 5G to Blockchain through technology related to health.
– Offer of communications services.
– News in the world of hardware, with few releases, but with everything we saw in press releases during 2021.
– Countries showing how they implement technology in their cities.
– Some robotics (not much), with integration in 5G.
– An electric car (launch that I will present to you when I post the video of pavilion 3).

A lot of the stuff I saw at this year’s MWC wasn’t exactly new. The “tomorrow at 11 o’clock everyone at the x stand to see how the doors of a new mobile are opened” was not repeated. Surely they have realized that it is more effective to launch it before and show it inside, since on many occasions the launches were seen before in the media than in the congress.

Be that as it may, it has been seen again people, stands of all kinds and professionals meeting to learn about the news and hire services and products.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

