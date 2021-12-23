A video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears confirming its design

There is less left for the Korean manufacturer to present the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Although, at the rate of leaks that this terminal is suffering, few news will be missing. And it is that different rumors have been talking about the design, characteristics and price of this device. And now we can confirm your design.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (or Fan Edition) it is one of the most anticipated phones. The problems in the assembly line caused by the different variants of the coronavirus have caused this device to be delayed. But now that it is finally around the corner, we do not stop receiving information related to this mobile phone.

And now A video has just been leaked where we can see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in action. It is true that the duration is very short, but it allows us to confirm what the design of the device will be.

A phone that wants to be Samsung’s next flagship killer

As you can see, the Instagram user @ habla.concamilo has published a video where we see the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition in lavender. Highlight the reduced front frames so that the screen is the main protagonist, in addition to having a matte finish that suits you very well.

Now that we can confirm the design of the device, let’s review the technical characteristics of this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that will arrive in green, graphite and white with the same matte finish.

To begin with, the terminal will bet on a 6.4-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 401 dpi protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel. In addition, it will offer a frequency of 120 Hz and a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen.

Continuing with the specifications of the terminal, we expect apSnapdragon 888 processor accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. There may be a version with an Exynos processor for certain markets, but we do not know at the moment which model will arrive in Spain.

Regarding the camera of the Galaxy S21 FE, we know that it will have a main module consisting of three 13-megapixel lenses, a 12-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 3X magnification. The selfie camera will be 32 megapixels.

Finally, it will have a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging. Its price? The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is expected to cost 749 euros, while the most powerful Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would cost 819 euros.

