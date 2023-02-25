5G News
A very funny young man uses AirDrop to send a false bomb alarm on board a plane

By Abraham
Last week, a student flying to Texas had the bright idea to prank a plane bomb using AirDrop just before takeoff. AirDrop works between Apple devices and allows wireless transfer of files such as photos, videos and links.

Since its launch nearly a decade ago, AirDrop has worked in two ways: sending files between people on your contact list or sharing them with anyone nearby.

Apple recently changed the way it works, turning off the ability to AirDrop anything to anyone at any time. Apple replaced the option “All” by “Everyone for 10 minutes.”

That means you effectively have to communicate with someone verbally before using AirDrop if you’re not already a contact. The change was made first in China, and soon after it reached the whole world.

However, not everyone has updated to the latest version of iOS, and that’s what made the Texas bomb hoax on an American Airlines flight last week possible.

A Pennsylvania student coming home changed the name on his iPhone to “I have a bomb.” The student then initiated an AirDrop photo exchange with other passengers on board the flight, as the plane was taxiing before takeoff.

Passengers were greeted with a notification saying “I have a bomb would like to share a photo”, without any way to identify where the message came from.

The plane was immediately removed from the runway and taken to the departure gate, where a bomb squad searched the passengers and the hold for explosives. After registration, the FBI determined that there was “no known credible threat.”

The student was later identified thanks to an investigation. He later admitted to the prank, saying he had sent the message “in jest.”. However, the consequences of the prank are very real, as false alarm charges were filed.

