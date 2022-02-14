A vaccine that never ends: doubts about the fourth dose and our immunological strategy

“It’s unbelievable. A week ago the queues were around the corner and now there’s no one.” The taxi driver refers to a mass testing point on the way to the train station. I tell him yes, that you have to see how things change from one moment to the next and he tells me that, well, it’s normal. “Pandemics last four years, that is already known. The only difference is how long it will take us until then“.

I’m not sure that the “four-year law” has enough empirical support, but I do have a feeling that the driver hit the nail on the head: the conversation about the pandemic is turning into a conversation about when will it all be over. When will the masks run out? When will passports run out? When will the vaccines run out?

The latter, with the aggravating circumstance, that (although more than a month ago Spain began giving the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to all those over 18 years of age and there are already some 16 million people with that booster dose) the latest analyzes by authorities such as the North American CDC indicate that the efficacy of mRNA vaccines falls below 80% by the fourth month after the third injection. Is this never going to end?

“An absurdity from the immunological point of view”

The truth is during these two years of pandemic almost all possibilities have been on the table: from the experts who warned that finding a vaccine could be difficult and slow, to those who claimed that we were close to the sterilizing vaccines that would put an end to the pandemic. Passing, of course, through the idea that two doses would be enough to keep the curves at bay or that the vaccination would be annual.

However, we now find ourselves in a complex situation. It is possible that the effectiveness of the third dose drops off rapidly, but there is no reason to think that a fourth dose would substantially improve the immune response in the medium term. In fact, the preliminary data that comes to us from Israel only confirms that the benefits are very minor.

To this we must add that, as Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccines at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), explained a few weeks ago: “Although the use of additional booster doses may be part of the contingency plans, repeated vaccinations in short intervals do not represent a sustainable long-term strategy“. So much so that the EMA (which was profiled with the third dose) has already declared that it does not see the need for a fourth generalized dose.

José Gómez Rial, a researcher at the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela, went further and said in the Vaccine Media Hub that “a strategy based on booster doses every few months is nonsense from an immunological point of view.” What is not clear is whether it is also clear from a political point of view. We have already seen how health management measures were introduced with more than doubtful evidence and we know that, to ensure productive and industrial capacity (and not to repeat it), European governments ‘bought’ many vaccines. More than they can give their citizens.

What alternatives do we have?

The fundamental question at this time is what alternatives do we have if, on the one hand, the effectiveness of the vaccines decreases or new variants emerge and, on the other hand, giving booster doses does not make much sense. And the most obvious answer is to adapt the vaccines to the new strains. We must remember that the vaccines we are using are designed for the original strain and that, despite the fact that it has been said many times that they could be updated quickly, this has not been done.

If, as pointed out by experts such as Ignacio Molina, professor of immunology at the University of Granada, in elDiario.es “it is likely that in the future it will be necessary to be periodically vaccinated, albeit all such a vaccine. The first is essentially what we have seen so far with coronavirus vaccines: the emergency procedure. The other procedure is faster and is the one that COVID-19 vaccines should move towards if we finally need an annual vaccination. Are “mock-up vaccines”. A system that began to be used in 2004 and is based on the development of vaccines with “prototype strains” in such a way that, when a new pandemic subtype appears, the process can be accelerated by rapid production of vaccines against the appropriate strain. If the vaccine is produced identically, the response in the population is expected to be the same, and we have data that allows us to predict its safety profile, approval is tremendously fast.

Here is the key to the future of the vaccine. If we go to an annual scheme (although it only affects the population at risk), the regulatory logic tells us that, in the coming months, health and pharmaceutical authorities should take the necessary steps to enable the “template vaccines” procedure. Those steps have not yet been taken. Among other things, because as the case of Israel shows, the scenario of the fourth dose has not yet been ruled out at the international level. But time passes, the evidence accumulates and the population grows impatient. We have been in the pandemic for too long to continue in the midst of these enormous uncertainties.

Image | Sergio Perez/Reuters