A tool to watch Youtube videos without distractions

If you waste more time than you want on YouTube going from one video to another because of the recommendations, it will be useful to have the dynamics that this tool proposes.

It is an extension for Chrome that allows you to eliminate those sections of YouTube that steal your attention, and do not let you concentrate on the video you are watching.

A Chrome extension that removes distractions on YouTube

- Advertisement -

For many users, opening YouTube is like entering an endless hole from which they cannot get out. They go from one video to another, and what was a 5-minute break turns into hours glued to the screen.

A habit that can become a problem if you have to use YouTube for work or studies. A quick fix for this is to use extensions like Unhook, which hide any content that isn’t relevant to you.

For example, you can hide recommended videos, trends, comments, Shorts, among other types of content. So you’ll just see a stripped down web version of YouTube so you can just focus on the video.

To test this dynamic, you just need to install the extension in Chrome and then enable it. When you open YouTube, and want to implement this system, you just have to click on the Unhook icon and turn on the switch.

- Advertisement -

You will see that you can select the type of content you want to hide. Not only does it allow you to hide the content that appears on the page, but you can also remove entire sections. For example, you can establish that the tab for subscriptions, Shorts, etc. is removed.

Or if you’re watching a video, you can set the playlist to hide so you’re not tempted to continue watching related videos. Your YouTube can be as minimalist as you want, so that you only have the video in view.

And of course, you can change these options as many times as you want from the same extension.