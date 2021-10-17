A tool to view tons of Twitch statistics easily and for free

With the boom due to the alleged leaks of streamers’ salaries on the Twitch platform, the question arises as to whether these statistics are reliable.

The company, although it is quite conservative regarding these privacy issues, does allow access to a large amount of reliable data (graphs of hours of streaming, followers, hours of playback, most viewed videos, among others), and today we will talk about one of them. This is what you can see on TwitchTracker.

View Twitch stats reliably? TwitchTracker lets you do it

The website you are seeing in question has been thought of as a compilation of data divided into various sections, although you can also venture once you are on its home page.

As soon as you do, you will be running into 5 categories: Channels, Games, Clips, Statistics and Subscribers. In each of them you can delve into what has been and is being a trend: games with the most views, channels with the most subscriptions (and those with the most paid subscribers per level), the most popular videos of the day, the week, the month and all the times, the languages ​​and everything about the content for different countries, and so on.

In addition to the above, you can enter a streamer’s name in the search bar to locate your positioning and other data within the application. Without a doubt, the statistics are quite complete and so you can have at hand all the historical information since you created the account on Twitch.

If you are curious to compare the numbers that two Twitch accounts have and do not want to do it manually, you can click on the scale icon that is just to the right side of the streamer’s photo. Once here, just enter the name of the other user to compare statistics ranging from total followers, total views and hours transmitted, to the peak of viewers, followers and views per hour, and so on.

Something that may also be interesting if you are a streamer on the platform, is that through this section you can add your channel information to the TwitchTracker list, only if you have several active subscribers.

For everything else, it only remains to say that TwitchTracker is today the main option in terms of specific Twitch statistics. However, they suggest that since the numbers are updated every day, there may be a certain margin of error.