A ‘Teletubbies’ reboot is coming to Netflix this year

The four colored characters return in an exclusive series for the streaming format.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po return to television. The platform streaming Netflix will launch a of in November and promises to entertain a new generation of preschoolers and babies. In this new version of the children’s program, Sol will be played by a new baby and the driving will fall to Tituss Burgessactor remembered for his role in the comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Originally, the children’s series was broadcast between 1997 and 2001 through the British signal BBC. The project was created by Anne Wood, creative director of Ragdoll, in collaboration with Andrew Davenport, the screenwriter who was on the more than 300 episodes that aired. The idea soon caught on and became a resounding success in the UK and around the world, even winning the BATFA gala.

"Teletubbies" was born on British television and successfully exported to other countries around the world. (BBC)

The production came to an end at the beginning of this century and was brought back to TV in 2014 through a relaunch on the children’s channel CBeebies and on Nick Jr. for the US. The cast remained in the quartet since known: Tinky Winky, the largest and purple; Dipsy, the green one and the most tantrum; Laa-Laa, the medium-sized yellow one who enjoys dancing and singing; Well, the smallest.

teletubbies It was one of the most watched series for children by the generation of children of the nineties. The charm of the show was sustained in the interactions between its characters, as well as with other elements that were found in its infinite garden, such as the sun, flowers, toys and bunnies. In turn, it was the center of controversy in the 1990s due to the attacks it received from the most conservative sector.

The program was aimed at preschool children and babies. (BBC)

An American televangelist, Jerry Falwell, exploded against television fiction for considering it LGBT propaganda directed towards children because Tinky Winky used a bag and its purple color was related to gay pride. Faced with criticism, the director of the program’s production company, Ken Viselman, assured that this was not “gay or heterosexual”, since it was only a character designed to be seen by children: “I think we should let the Teletubbies go and play in Teletubbyland and let’s not try to define them.”

teletubbies and more preschool shows on Netflix

Netflix will premiere episodes of reboot of teletubbies on November 14, but it will not be the only title to join the catalog of preschool content. Among those already announced by the platform, there are spirit rangers (with a premiere scheduled for October 10), the new seasons of Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (October 17) and Gabby’s Dollhouse (November 1st), StoryBots (November 21), Princess Power (2023) and cocomelon (2023).

Official poster of the return of "Teletubbies" in a new series. (Netflix)

