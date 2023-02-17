A system that helps us to know the details of the cars we rent

When we rent a car we have to learn the details of the control panel, the buttons and controls in a very short time. A few minutes to get used to everything, because from the moment we leave the rental area until we have to turn on the lights and put on the heating, seconds go by.

There is a company that cares about the subject, and has developed a program that allows you to learn the controls by focusing on the interior of the car with your mobile.

Estonian mobility software developer Bamboo Apps will introduce its new In-Vehicle Onboarding (IVO) system at MWC 2023. This augmented reality-enhanced smart system for mobile devices and in-vehicle infotainment systems is designed for OEMs, rental services of vehicles and car dealers as the main target audience.

The IVO system aims to improve the customer experience, eliminate driver confusion and increase road safety by simplifying the onboarding process. The system provides the driver with an augmented tour of the vehicle’s core and advanced features using the smartphone’s camera and a contextual voice assistant. The latter provides relevant explanations based on the behavior of the driver or the state of the vehicle during a trip.

We will be able to access an immersive onboarding experience through a smartphone application. Upon entering a new vehicle, drivers can simply launch the app and point their device’s camera at specific areas, such as the steering wheel, for an augmented reality-enhanced explanation of the vehicle’s features. They can also opt for a short cabin tour to familiarize themselves with the basics. While driving, the IVO voice assistant integrated into the IVI system will provide useful tips and guidance, such as informing the driver about the cruise control function after reaching a speed of 80 km/h for 5 minutes.

Bamboo Apps’ IVO system is a promising innovation for the automotive industry. By offering an augmented reality experience through a smartphone app, it allows drivers an easy and efficient way to learn about and use the features of their vehicles, which can significantly improve safety and the driving experience. TO

We will see it during the MWC, stay tuned!