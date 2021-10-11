A survey reveals that the iPhone 13 has not satisfied many of its new users

Whenever Apple launches a new iPhone, its own surveys appear, highlighting the satisfaction data of new buyers. These figures also leave no room for doubt and are usually above 90%, sometimes reaching more than 95%. Does that mean that new customers from Cupertino are always happy? We cannot ignore that a good number of these new buyers of their iPhone are already loyal customers who come from other generations of their smartphone, so they have much gained in terms of satisfaction with the product. But there are times when those of Tim Cook could puncture the bone, which seems to have happened on this occasion, if we trust the data that comes to us from a company other than the Americans. More than two thirds are not happy The SellCell company has been in charge of taking the market temperature just two weeks after the new iPhone 13 went on sale, and it has come across something that we could identify as a majority “rejection” of the new terminals. Neither more nor less than 64% said they were “not enthusiastic” about the new iPhone 13, followed by 14.4 who were and 21.5 who were considered “moderately” happy with this new generation. In total, 20 points less compared to the same survey last year on the occasion of the launch of the iPhone 12. Parallel to this surprising data, SellCell also asked if the user would be tempted to get hold of these new models, at 23.2% who already have an iPhone from a previous generation said yes. Now, do you know what is the reason that many chose not to update their terminals? The absence of TouchID, that is, a biometric fingerprint sensor. So much so that because of this absence, 29.3 at the moment are not going to take the step of acquiring a new iPhone so they are going to wait, and only 19.5 offered as a reason the fact that, in In his opinion, the new iPhone 13 do not have enough significant changes to justify a purchase of these characteristics. Anyway, we will see how the perception of users evolves but it is evident that today, many of those who already have an Apple smartphone in their hands, do not see the change justified. Total, iOS 15 is iOS 15 on an iPhone 7 or an iPhone 12. Don’t you think? >