A study shows that the Galaxy S22 has depreciated almost 3 times more than the iPhone 13

If you buy a flagship from brands like Samsung or Google, you’ll be spending about the same amount of money as an iPhone.

However, if at any time you plan to sell it, the value you can get back from your phone will vary greatly by brand.

It’s no secret that iPhones hold their value quite well even after months or years of purchase.

Now, SellCell, America’s leading price comparison site for selling phones, Has published data showing that the Samsung Galaxy S22 depreciates almost 3 times more than the iPhone 13 just two months after its launch

According to the study, the Samsung Galaxy S22, which debuted in February, has already depreciated by 47%. The Google Pixel 6 is not far behind, since it has also depreciated 42% after its launch in October.

As opposed, the iPhone 13 is the one that maintains the best value by far, as it has only experienced a 16% depreciation since its launch in September 2021.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) is the one that best withstands the type, since the device only presents a 3.8% depreciation for copies in “as new” condition. Depreciation typically begins two months after the phone is released; just like it happened with the iPhone 12 and 13.

Lastly, the study also shows that an iPhone 13 in “like new” condition lost 18.7% of its value after its first month. However, it recovered somewhat, losing only 16.4% of its value after the second month.



