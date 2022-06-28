HomeAppsPhotoshopA Step by Step Guide to Creating a Fantasy Manipulation in Photoshop

A Step by Step Guide to Creating a Fantasy Manipulation in Photoshop

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
b35db066d60f630f01e5c7b9a38e8ba0.jpg
b35db066d60f630f01e5c7b9a38e8ba0.jpg
- Advertisement -

You may or may not be able to shoot as much as you’d like right now, so why not polish your compositing skills in Photoshop. This tutorial shows you how to create a fantasy image from start to finish.

[mb_related_posts1]

I opened Photoshop and started learning through tutorials the best part of a decade before I bought my first camera. In my school days I used to spend my I.T lessons using an early version of Photoshop to make photo manipulations and “art” instead of learning the course material. I became addicted to just how open image manipulation and compositing was, not to mention how many tutorials were available.

Glamour Video Is A Thing or Why I Am Returning To Video After More Than A Decade
  • TAGS

Then, I began creating textures and objects in Cinema4D and using them as the baseline for creations in Photoshop and I was creating some stuff that wasn’t far from unique. Looking back, it was terrible, but it served one excellent purpose: I learned the basics (and even some advanced stuff) of Photoshop which would serve me well in the future.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_pZaNrjQrl/

Now, it’s easier than ever to learn even complex image manipulation. YouTuber PSD Box Official creates many fantasy inspired works using stock imagery and compositing. This video gives you a full walkthrough on how he created this particular scene.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Gaming

Atari celebrates its 50th anniversary by bringing some of its games to Google Stadia for the first time

Well, as we have been warning, game transmission platforms in the cloud are moving...
Ireland

Gardai appeal for help in locating 15-year-old boy missing from Dublin

Gardai are seeking help to trace the whereabouts of Dublin teenager, Calum McDonagh. ...
Photoshop

How to Change Eye Color Using Photoshop

There are...
Apps

Hangouts closes in November: a new screen invites its users to switch to Google Chat

The long agony of Hangouts It will come to an end in...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...
Apple

Attack “PACMAN” can cross the last defense of the M1 chip

Recently, MIT studies discovered an unfixable weakness in Apple Silicon chips. Basically, if...

© 2021 voonze.com.