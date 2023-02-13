5G News
A Spanish robot to support firefighters in their work

A Spanish robot to support firefighters in their work

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Researchers from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and the Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC) have created a robot to help firefighters in emergency situations.

The researchers have designed a low-cost but high-performance modular robot capable of manually monitoring the terrain or performing autonomous exploration to calculate safe routes.

Why do we need robots for firefighters?

On fires, firefighters often face challenges such as a lack of information about the scene and the dangers within. Sometimes they don’t have access to building plans, and the fire may have changed the environment. This means that firefighters must make important decisions with limited information, increasing the risk of accidents and occupational diseases.

How does the robot for firefighters work?

The robot will intervene before the fire brigade to collect information about the fire and the scene, such as temperature and air quality. In addition, it can carry cameras to help locate the flames and the victims, facilitating the planning of interventions.

What else can robots for firefighters do?

In the future, robots could take on more responsibilities in tasks such as fire fighting, victim search and rescue, hazard mitigation, fire evolution prediction, building structural analysis, and material transport.

The objective of the researchers from the UAM and URJC is to support, protect and empower firefighters in their interventions, not to replace them, as can be read in the article on onlinelibrary.wiley.com.

It is not the first firefighting robot we have seen, there is the Firefighting robot HSTAR, developed by Harvard University in the United States or an autonomous firefighting robot from the Swiss company roboteam, but it is one of the most affordable.

