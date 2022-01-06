A smart collar for dogs that is like an “Apple Watch”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Technology also provides interesting tools for pet lovers in the form of apps, and although there are already different models of pet collars with geolocation functions on the market, the Invoxia proposal adds a peculiar innovation by transferring some of them to the canine world. the common features of smart wristbands and smartwatches, to the point of almost being able to speak of “an Apple Watch for dogs.”

Invoxia’s collar means bringing smartwatch-like functions to dogs

And is that this smart necklace is capable of monitor vital signs of man’s best friend, in addition to also serving as a GPS locator, so in case the dog escapes or gets lost can be traced, also receiving alerts in case you leave a specific geographic area.

In Invoxia they have used technology capable of monitoring both the respiration and the pulse of the animal wearing the collar. Thanks to artificial intelligence processes, it interprets the signals captured by the sensors incorporated in the collar, which also integrates accelerometers and GPS. It even has miniaturized Soli radar sensors, the same ones that Google uses in its Pixel 4 smartphones.

Some of the peculiarities of these sensors offer capabilities as surprising as being able to detect the length of the dog’s hair and its movement around the collar, in order to calculate the dog’s activity using algorithms, in combination with the data provided by the sensors. cardiac, respiration and position.

With these sensors the user can monitor physical activity closely of the dog, identifying whether it is running, walking or sleeping, as well as whether it is eating, drinking or barking.

Thanks to these sensors, the collar does not need to be adjusted to the neck as much as it happens with smart bracelets, with which the dog gains in comfort while continuing to perform its functions. Among them, and thanks to technologies such as GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi and LTE, it allows you to connect with a mobile phone where an app is installed to monitor the information received from the collar.

With all this information, a meticulous follow-up can be carried out in case of health problems of the dog, postoperative processes or to check the evolution of veterinary treatments. In some cases it can even allow the prevention of possible health problems of the pet.

Finally, the Invoxia canine smart collar has a cover to clean it without affecting the set of sensors. Regarding limitations, currently Invoxia is only offered in medium to large sizes, so would not be advisable for small breeds. One of the reasons is that it is more difficult to adapt these sensors to smaller collars, so for the moment, and together with small dog breeds, it does not seem that there will be availability of this type of smart collars for dogs. cats

Invoxia plans to release these necklaces in the summer of this year at a price of $ 99 in addition to a monthly subscription of $ 12.99 for geolocation services.

.