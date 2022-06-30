A small NASA satellite that represents a big step for space exploration

Rocket Lab launched a really small spacecraft, the size of a microwave, a few hours ago.

This is CAPSTONE, and it will fly to the Moon for several months to determine if the orbit that NASA intends to use later is the right one.

It is a big step towards ensuring a constant and permanent presence on the Moon, and all thanks to CAPSTONE (short for “Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment”).

The spacecraft was launched from a rocket just 18 meters long, designed to put satellites into orbit, and will only reach the planned lunar orbit on November 13.

The rocket responsible for the trip will perform a series of engine firings over the next five days. On the sixth day, it will increase its speed to 39,500 km/h, thus escaping Earth’s orbit and beginning its journey to the moon using its own thrusters over the next few months.

It will thus reach 1.3 million kilometers from Earth to an orbit that has not been tested so far. Everything seems to indicate that it is a very stable orbit, which would be ideal to have a lunar outpost in the future.

The idea is that an outpost can be brought into such orbit to serve as a staging point for manned missions to the lunar surface. In fact they want to send parts of the orbital station to the Moon at the end of 2024, so there is no time to lose.

Hopefully CAPSTONE will demonstrate the stability of that orbit so you don’t have to start over.

You have more information at rocketlabusa.com.