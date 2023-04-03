A simple adjustment in the router has triggered the speed of the WiFi

The of the Wi-Fi connection matters. For this reason, it never hurts to know what are those changes that we can make for ourselves at any time to improve it. Furthermore, in this particular case, it does not matter if you have a router or another, since change the DNS It is one of the small s that we can quickly make to speed up the WiFi.

Not all tricks or adjustments work in the same way for us to improve wireless network. But, among those that do help us, we find that the adjustment that is going to be very useful for us is to manually configure the DNS. Configure the router's DNS Changing the DNS of the router on our own does not have any difficulty. However, if you do not understand much, we are going to give you all that series of steps that must be carried out. Therefore, it will not be any problem to make this adjustment on the computer that we have at home right now. In addition to that, as we said, with this simple adjustment Wi-Fi speed it will be even better. Keep in mind that the DNS is used to translate the information we put in when browsing the Internet. And, in most cases, We will use those provided by the operator that we have contracted at that moment, be it Orange, Movistar, Vodafone… Although, that is where the problem arises, since, at different times, they do not always work as well as expected.

This time, we will use the Cloudflare DNS. To do this, the first thing to do is to enter the router configuration, entering the address 192.168.1.1 in the address bar of the web browser you are using. When you are inside, enter the username and password of the device. However, the router settings window may be different depending on the model we have. Although, in general, we can guide ourselves with these steps:

Let’s go over the section Advanced configuration on top.

on top. We touch on the tab Internet .

. Look for the DNS option to put them manually.

Writes 1.1.1.1 in the Primary DNS field and 1.0.0.1 on the secondary.

Once finished with this adjustment, we will only have to save. As simple as that. However, it is good that we are looking at the DNS of the router. basically because operators have the option to change them remotely. Although, there is no doubt that with this small change we can increase the speed of the WiFi.

How do you change on mobile?

To bring about this change on a mobile (although it may vary depending on the model we have), we will have to go to Settings and follow this series of steps from the smartphone configuration app:

Enter the section Connections or Networks and Internet .

. Tap on the Wi-Fi or Internet tab.

Enter our network and tap on the button to modify it.

Seeks IP settingsChoose Static and change the DNS servers for the chosen ones.

Some of the most recommended are those of Google (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) or, also, as we saw in the previous example, the Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1). In any case, we can try these alternatives to see which one works best for the wireless connection at home.