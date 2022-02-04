A scientific calculator that you can have in your browser without installing anything

Calculator options are not lacking to always have at hand. From the Windows calculator, the web applications and the one that comes integrated in our mobiles.

But if you want to have a new option available to consult from your web browser, you can take this proposal into account, thanks to the fact that Google has converted Chrome OS’s integrated calculator to PWA.

A calculator to use from any web browser

You don’t need to install anything in your browser, just open calculator.apps.chrome, and you will find all the functions of a scientific calculator. As you will see, it is not even limited to a particular web browser, since it is not an extension.

An option that has several advantages. For example, you will have the calculator in full screen and you can use it as much as you want without worrying about being interrupted by advertising. And if you want to minimize the tab or use the split screen in Windows, you can do it without any problem.

You will see that the calculator adapts to the size you assign to the screen. So if you want to work with a split screen so you don’t lose sight of the task or project you’re working on while you carry out the operations, you just have to click on the different menus so that they scroll over the tab.

So you can use it as a basic calculator without problems with the screen minimized or use the rest of the functions by scrolling the panels. Please note that when you close the browser window you will lose all data, so be careful not to accidentally close it.

It is a simple option, but it can be practical for you on more than one occasion. If you like the dynamics it proposes, you just have to bookmark it, along with the rest of your favorite web tools.