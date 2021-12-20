A Ryzen 5 5600X doubles the performance of the Zen-based Chinese Hygon C86 3185 CPU

China has long spent a lot of money to pave the way for its technological independence. The recent creation of the Hygon C86 3185 CPUs was an important step forward in this regard, but when we see how it performs against AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X we realize that, in reality, the Asian giant still has a long way to go, and many challenges to overcome.

The Hygon C86 3185 processor is a chip that is based on AMD’s Zen architecture. Yes, in the first generation to hit the market in 2017 as the Ryzen 1000 series, which means that it is manufactured in the 14nm process, and that it uses the first MCM design of the Sunnyvale company, based on CCX units of four cores and eight megabytes of L3 cache. This processor integrates two of these units, which means that it has 8 cores and 16 threads, and a total of 4 MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of L3 cache.

Your CPI is not up to par of the last generation processors, such as the Ryzen 5 5600X, but the problem is that, in addition, the Hygon C86 3185 has a very low working speed, since it operates at a base frequency of 2 GHz-3.4 GHz normal mode and turbo. For comparison purposes, it is worth remembering that the Ryzen 5 5600X operates at 3.7 GHz-4.6 GHz, normal and turbo mode. The latter also has twice the L3 cache memory, 32MB, and is manufactured in a much more advanced process (7nm).

The Hygon C86 3185 has more cores, but loses to the Ryzen 5 5600X

It is, without a doubt, one of the most curious things that has allowed us to confirm the performance comparison published by EJ Hardware, a lover of the hardware world who has been able to get hold of two Hygon C86 3185 CPUs, whose availability is limited to the Chinese market . In general terms, we can define it as a version of the Ryzen 7 1700X running at a lower frequency.

Taking a look at the benchmarks, we see that the results make it clear that the Ryzen 5 5600X is far superior in single wire performance, so much so that it doubles the Hygon C86 3185, and in PC Mark 10 said AMD chip outperforms even two Hygon C86 3185 processors. In the attached table, courtesy of WCCFTech, you can see the results of each of the tests.

These tests also allow us to see the huge leap that AMD made thanks to the Zen 3 architecture, both in single-wire performance and efficiency, since we must not forget that the Ryzen 5 5600X has a TDP of only 65 watts, and which registers a notably lower consumption than that of models based on Zen architecture.

Hygon C86 3185 processors are not at the level of the most advanced chips that we can find in the western market today, but in any case it must be recognized that their performance is good, and that thanks to the scalability offered by the architecture Zen are outlined as a first step in the right direction on the part of China towards that longed for technological independence.