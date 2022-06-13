A robotic finger with living skin made from human cells

There are several projects around the world working to create synthetic skin for robotic hands, something that has various uses. On the one hand, it humanizes the robots, which helps in their interaction with us, and on the other hand, the part of sensations that can be received through different materials and sensors is practiced.

The fact is that now they are taking a step further. Scientists in Japan have gone a step further, covering a robotic finger with self-healing skin made from living human cells.

The project is led by Professor Shoji Takeuchi. They built a joint-powered robotic finger, a finger that can bend like a human finger. They then immersed the finger in a container with a solution made up of collagen and human dermal fibroblast cells.

On contact, the solution shrunk and conformed to the contours of the finger, eventually creating an even layer of hydrogel. The next step was to add a layer of human epidermal keratinocyte cells, cells that form part of the outermost layer of our skin. This layer makes it water resistant, among other things. The result was a finger with a more natural texture.

The added layer manages to bend and stretch along with the finger, without breaking, but the most surprising thing is that when cut, and bandaged with collagen, the bandage gradually transformed into the skin, thus healing the wound.

We are still talking about skin that is weaker than human skin, and it also needs constant treatment and nutrients, but they are already planning to add nails, sweat glands, hair follicles and even sensory neurons that would provide a sense of touch.

The idea is that more realistic humanoid robots can be created, and that it is possible to create robots with a soft but resistant touch. Another utility would be to be able to conduct research on the skin without resorting to animal testing.

You can see the study in Matter magazine.