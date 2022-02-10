Tech News

A robot that can change shape and transform into a drone

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Soft robots can help a lot to carry out different tasks, very different from each other, and today we have met a particularly interesting one in its category.

It is a project by Virginia Tech engineers, already specialized in robots that drive, fly or swim, all thanks to the use of a metal-filled rubber skin that easily changes shape.

Read:

How to hide Instagram conversations?

They first designed a material that can change shape and keep it as long as necessary, being able to return to its original shape at any time and change many times without problems. The material created has an elastomeric endoskeleton, cut in a pattern of triangles that aid polymorphism. Inside this material is a network of tubes containing a metal alloy with a low melting point, along with a set of heaters.

This structure can be combined with motors and other components that help the movement.

The robot starts out flat, with the metal inside in liquid form. Once the shape change begins, the metal hardens into a solid, keeping it in that shape.

Upon acquiring the new shape, the robot performs the task and the heaters are set to 60°C to melt the metal and start migrating back to its original shape, all in less than a second.

In the tests that we see on video, it is possible to see how the robot can drive on the ground with a shape that looks like a taco and then transform into a flying drone.

Another model was transformed into a submarine that managed to go down an aquarium to collect marbles.

The research was published in the journal Science Robotics.

Previous articleApple cuts 12 suppliers in the name of responsible mineral extraction
Next articleGeForce NOW adds 10 new compatible titles today
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Basics of photography III: what is the bokeh effect and how can we use it in our favor?

For our third installment of the fundamentals of photography, we are going to talk about an effect that...
Gaming

GeForce NOW adds 10 new compatible titles today

NVIDIA maintains an enviable record when it comes to GeForce NOWits cloud gaming service, which for quite some...
Tech News

A robot that can change shape and transform into a drone

Soft robots can help a lot to carry out different tasks, very different from each other, and today...
Apple

Apple cuts 12 suppliers in the name of responsible mineral extraction

Apple's production chain currently consists of 253 suppliers, but since 2009 as many as 163 "places" have seen...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.