A robot that can change shape and transform into a drone

Soft robots can help a lot to carry out different tasks, very different from each other, and today we have met a particularly interesting one in its category.

It is a project by Virginia Tech engineers, already specialized in robots that drive, fly or swim, all thanks to the use of a metal-filled rubber skin that easily changes shape.

They first designed a material that can change shape and keep it as long as necessary, being able to return to its original shape at any time and change many times without problems. The material created has an elastomeric endoskeleton, cut in a pattern of triangles that aid polymorphism. Inside this material is a network of tubes containing a metal alloy with a low melting point, along with a set of heaters.

This structure can be combined with motors and other components that help the movement.

The robot starts out flat, with the metal inside in liquid form. Once the shape change begins, the metal hardens into a solid, keeping it in that shape.

Upon acquiring the new shape, the robot performs the task and the heaters are set to 60°C to melt the metal and start migrating back to its original shape, all in less than a second.

In the tests that we see on video, it is possible to see how the robot can drive on the ground with a shape that looks like a taco and then transform into a flying drone.

Another model was transformed into a submarine that managed to go down an aquarium to collect marbles.

The research was published in the journal Science Robotics.