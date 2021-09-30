A robot dog that you can build yourself at home

Dog-shaped robots became fashionable thanks to Boston Dynamics, and the idea has been consolidated in the world of robotics when it comes to creating security systems and support robots.

Now we have with us Mini Pupper, a robot with the same shape, but smaller and cheaper, open source and ready to be built in the garage.

It measures 209mm long by 109mm wide and 165mm high, and weighs only 560 grams. Created it the startup MangDang, based in Hong Kong, and is available on kickstarter as a crowdfunding campaign for developers to get the open source kit and start assembling it (there is also a fully assembled option for those who do not have enough knowledge to create it with the kit ).

Once built (or purchased), the robot can be pre-programmed and controlled remotely in real time. It has a microprocessor Raspberry Pi 4B integrated, and we can install Ubuntu and ROS. It is also possible to add extra modules, such as a LiDAR to scan and map the environment, for example, or a depth detection camera to identify and track objects, something similar to what vacuum cleaners do.

How could it be otherwise, it also has an animated LCD screen that can be programmed to show different expressions, as if it were the Amazon Astro.

It can move with 12 degrees of freedom, and even go jogging, although the battery only allows about 25 minutes of operation (charges in 30 minutes).

The assembled unit costs 500 euros, but the kit to assemble it alone it costs about 200 euros. You can see all the links and videos on kickstarter.