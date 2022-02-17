Search here...
A robot boy who can express six feelings

By: Brian Adam

Using 23 pneumatic actuators, researchers at the RIKEN Guardian Robot Project in Japan have managed to make the artificial face of an android child express feelings.

This is Nikola, and he already successfully conveys six basic emotions: happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise, and disgust.

People worry about their safety, but don’t know how to protect themselves

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology shows how people managed to identify facial expressions without problems, something similar to what we already saw in the past in the article that we published in 2016.

The artificial muscles are in charge of expressions in general, but there are another six that control the movements of the head and the eyeball. These actuators are controlled by air pressure, creating silent and smooth movements.

To create the expressions they have used the Facial Action Coding System (FACS), which takes into account everything from raising the cheek to wrinkling the lips.

With this advance they want to control all aspects of Nikola’s behavior and, at the same time, study live interactions, for this they needed to know if the expressions created were interpreted correctly among the public.

It’s still not 100% natural because silicone skin is less elastic than human skin, so it can’t form wrinkles very well. That mainly affects expressions of disgust, as they had to wrinkle their noses.

It will be important in social psychology or even for social neuroscience, since the naturalness of expressions can be perfectly studied based on the response of the public.

At the moment Nikola does not have a body, but the project aims to create an android that can help people, particularly those with physical needs, or those who live alone.

