A risky journey with magic mushrooms

Eleusis, a British pharmaceutical company trying to treat depression using the active ingredient in Funky mushrooms, is going public through SPAC Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II. Although the firm reckons the antidepressant market is valued at €19bn, recent disappointments by peers like Compass Pathways suggest the market isn’t getting the recipe right.

The terms of the SPAC offer red flags. For starters, there is no additional financing. The deal appears to hinge on investors not exercising their redemption rights, which may be difficult given that Silver Spike is trading below its $10 offer price. In addition, the company’s lead drug candidate has yet to be tested in humans. If the trials fail or the results are not optimal, the CAPS is likely to plummet. It is encouraging to see novel cures being sought for depression. But for investors it can be a risky ride.