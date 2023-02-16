A ring worn by criminals, to fool the cameras and show them as created by AI

We already know that the AI ​​is not very good at creating hands, nor teeth. We dealt with this issue a few weeks ago, but we would never imagine that such a problem could be exploited by criminals.

Imagine a thief breaking into a house to steal. He is wearing the ring from the image above, giving him a new finger on his hand, generating a typical effect of a clueless AI with our beautiful anatomy.

- Advertisement -

The security camera takes a photo of him, and the thief is arrested, he faces off in court, and the defense is clear: “Your Honor, that photo is not of my client, it is a photo generated by AI, look at his hands, He has six fingers

This situation could seem taken from Black Mirror, but the finger already exists, or at least that is indicated in the account of Twitter bristowbailey with an image that already has more than five million views.

That finger already existed six years ago

The fact is that it is not new. The finger existed before AI was on everyone’s lips, watch the video:

You can see it advertised on the nadjabuttendorf.com page, although at the moment there is no sales link.

- Advertisement -

Still, the idea is on the table. Made the law, made the trap, so now we can not trust even the details that help to identify a false image from a true one.