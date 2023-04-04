5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsA revolution will be prepared in the Apple Watch with the arrival...

A revolution will be prepared in the Apple Watch with the arrival of the new watchOS

Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Published on

By Brian Adam
A revolution will be prepared in the Apple Watch with the arrival of the new watchOS
a revolution will be prepared in the apple watch with
- Advertisement -

Revolution-will-be-prepared-in-the-apple-watch-with.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

It seems that this is going to be a year of the most curious in what has to do with the novelties that it prepares Manzana. From what it seems, the iPhone 15 will represent an evolutionary leap for the company in terms of hardware, but not so much in software. Well, everything indicates that the opposite is going to happen with the smart watch from the Cupertino firm: major changes to the operating systembut minor in what has to do with its components.

In an important leak in this regard, it is made quite clear that, in the month of June, which is when the Apple developer event (WWDC) will be held, the new version of watchOS It can be one of the great protagonists. The reason is that improvements that should be ‘extensive’ are expected to get more out of the smart watches from the company with the bitten apple and, in addition, the operating system we are talking about will also be given a more than necessary facelift.

Important changes for Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

Everything points to the user interface will be medicated in a quite deep way, offering new options to access the functions offered by these smart watches more quickly and intuitively. In addition, everything will be adapted so that the similarity with iOS 17 is maximum. In this way, users will have a feeling of being within a much more pronounced ecosystem (something in which Apple is an expert).

Pexels

Firefox ESR, Thunderbird: Attackers could intercept user input

Another of the things that will be sought is to increase the quality of use, something in which Siri would have a lot to say, but it remains to be seen if Apple intends to evolve the voice assistant to do so. Obviously, there will also be new functions in the new operating system, many of them focused on health, as is the norm in the updates that Apple launches for its smartwatch.

The hardware will not be especially new

This is something that has been taken for granted for a long time, since it has been pointed out from all sources that the Apple Watch Series 9 will not include anything that is of great importance in what has to do with the usability of the wearable and, neither, for new features are added. Of course, it is believed that the screen will become micro-LED -to improve everything that has to do with autonomy-. And, perhaps, there is a small evolution in the integrated sensors (but the expected one that measures glucose in the blood would not be added, since this mature technology is not yet available).

>

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Road 96 Mile 0 Review: where the journey to freedom began

We return to the dystopian scenario of Road 96 with a prequel that anticipates...
Computing

OPPO will launch a new tablet very soon. What can we expect?

A few days ago we announced the arrival of a new OPPO tablet....

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.