A revolution will be prepared in the Apple Watch with the arrival of the new watchOS

It seems that this is going to be a year of the most curious in what has to do with the novelties that it prepares Manzana. From what it seems, the iPhone 15 will represent an evolutionary leap for the company in terms of hardware, but not so much in software. Well, everything indicates that the opposite is going to happen with the smart watch from the Cupertino firm: major changes to the operating systembut minor in what has to do with its components.

In an important leak in this regard, it is made quite clear that, in the month of June, which is when the Apple developer event (WWDC) will be held, the new version of watchOS It can be one of the great protagonists. The reason is that improvements that should be ‘extensive’ are expected to get more out of the smart watches from the company with the bitten apple and, in addition, the operating system we are talking about will also be given a more than necessary facelift.

Important changes for Apple Watch

Everything points to the user interface will be medicated in a quite deep way, offering new options to access the functions offered by these smart watches more quickly and intuitively. In addition, everything will be adapted so that the similarity with iOS 17 is maximum. In this way, users will have a feeling of being within a much more pronounced ecosystem (something in which Apple is an expert).

Another of the things that will be sought is to increase the quality of use, something in which Siri would have a lot to say, but it remains to be seen if Apple intends to evolve the voice assistant to do so. Obviously, there will also be new functions in the new operating system, many of them focused on health, as is the norm in the updates that Apple launches for its smartwatch.

The hardware will not be especially new

This is something that has been taken for granted for a long time, since it has been pointed out from all sources that the Apple Watch Series 9 will not include anything that is of great importance in what has to do with the usability of the wearable and, neither, for new features are added. Of course, it is believed that the screen will become micro-LED -to improve everything that has to do with autonomy-. And, perhaps, there is a small evolution in the integrated sensors (but the expected one that measures glucose in the blood would not be added, since this mature technology is not yet available).

