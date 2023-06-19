A record! NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 reaches almost 4 GHz in benchmark

- Advertisement -

When we assemble a new PC or make that long-awaited upgrade, we are always left with the doubt about the potential related to the set we have and a good part of this curiosity can sometimes be cured by other users, who can safely carry out the tests and extract the maximum potential of the machine. In one of the most recent examples of this, we have the appearance of a benchmark made by the CENS user in a setup with the advanced (and not at all cheap) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, making it reach the expressive mark of 3,930 MHz, that is , more than double the official Boost Clock revealed by the brand.

The arrival close to 4 GHz placed the result obtained by CENS in the lead in the score obtained with a GeForce RTX 4090 in the HWbot, with the new high speed being cited in 46 seconds and 383 ms, oscillating between 2.63 GHz and 3.93 GHz , in a status that will possibly be a new number to beat in the market. - Advertisement - But, with what hardware was it possible to extract this result from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090? Well, according to CENS, the setup consists of a Z790 motherboard, an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, 32 GB of DDR5-4300 and kept in a liquid nitrogen cooling system.