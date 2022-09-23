HomeTech GiantsAppleA reason to choose iPhone 14? It's easy to make it...

A reason to choose iPhone 14? It's easy to make it transparent

The new iphone 14 is certainly not the most interesting smartphone among those proposed in Apple’s 2022 lineup, given the enormous similarities with its direct predecessor (here our review of the iPhone 13) that make the update really uninteresting for those who have already in your hands a model of the last generation.

The reasons for choosing a more expensive iPhone 14 are therefore very feweven for those who come from older iPhones and find themselves in the need to change their smartphone, however the latest proposal from the Cupertino house has some small but significant arrows in its bow, such as the greater repairability guaranteed by the new design inside the smartphone.

REMOVABLE BACK? MOD GUARANTEED
Repairability which is facilitated mainly by the fact that Apple has finally made the rear glass removable without having to completely disassemble the smartphone, which also opens up two other scenarios: replacing the glass with cheaper third-party units and the ability to modify it.

The image proposed below – which emerged on Twitter in the last few hours – shows us precisely this possibility, that is an iPhone 14 to which a transparent back has been applied which allows you to view all internal components. The world of iPhone hardware modding can therefore restart from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – as soon as it is available -, after being stationary for many years, given that the latest model to offer this possibility was the iPhone 4S.

iMac 27 M2, what if it’s all colorful? Let’s imagine it in a concept
Of course, even the previous models could still be subject to various types of modifications, but the type of work to be carried out was certainly more invasive and required a certain practicality on the part of those who had to deal with it. Obviously also in the case of the iPhone 14 it remains the unknown of what could happen using any non-original components which are necessarily attached to the rear panel – like the induction charging circuit – but it is nonetheless certain that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus offer a simplified approach to the matter.

Therefore, if the possibility of being able to carry out this type of intervention is a plus not just – or if you are particularly clumsy and already take into account having to replace the back at some point -, the choice of the iPhone 14 may not be so wrong. In all other cases, a model from last year is likely to be more than enough.

Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 1,025 euros. To see the other 96 offers click here.

(update of 23 September 2022, 05:25 am)

