A project image generator to use in your presentations

Are you carrying out a digital project in which you need some visual elements that you can use to present your proposal to other people?

In that case we present you UI Generator, a tool in which you will have the opportunity to generate images in PNG format that simulate screenshots.

Thanks to the tools that UI Generator offers you, you will obtain images that you can use as fillers in presentations, test designs, prototypes or any other situation where it is necessary to have a visual support that supports our ideas.

When creating the image you will have eight different styles to choose the one that best accompanies your specific project.

Either dashboards, finance, chat, calendar, mosaic or a storeUI Generator offers you these elements so that you can use them for free in your project.

Also, you will have a palette of eight colors to choose for the generated images, so that they maintain harmony with the rest of the elements where they are added.

Taking into account the PNG format in which these images are generated, you should not have any difficulties working with them later with an image editing tool.

In addition to this, you will have the option to set the background color of the image between light and dark, as well as activate the mockup to show it, either within a mobile device with a resolution of 412 x 892 or a computer with a resolution of 1200 x 800whose design will be basic but distinguishable enough and with a good finish.

Once the design is finished, simply click on the button Download PNG to get the image. It should be noted that UI Generator will not require you to register as a user on its page or make any payment to obtain the images generated on its platform.