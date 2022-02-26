Tech News

A project image generator to use in your presentations

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Are you carrying out a digital project in which you need some visual elements that you can use to present your proposal to other people?

In that case we present you UI Generator, a tool in which you will have the opportunity to generate images in PNG format that simulate screenshots.

Thanks to the tools that UI Generator offers you, you will obtain images that you can use as fillers in presentations, test designs, prototypes or any other situation where it is necessary to have a visual support that supports our ideas.

When creating the image you will have eight different styles to choose the one that best accompanies your specific project.

ui generator styles for computer

ui generator styles for mobile

Either dashboards, finance, chat, calendar, mosaic or a storeUI Generator offers you these elements so that you can use them for free in your project.

Read:

Spotify is also preparing to launch paid podcast subscriptions

Also, you will have a palette of eight colors to choose for the generated images, so that they maintain harmony with the rest of the elements where they are added.

ui generator colors

Taking into account the PNG format in which these images are generated, you should not have any difficulties working with them later with an image editing tool.

In addition to this, you will have the option to set the background color of the image between light and dark, as well as activate the mockup to show it, either within a mobile device with a resolution of 412 x 892 or a computer with a resolution of 1200 x 800whose design will be basic but distinguishable enough and with a good finish.

ui generator appearance

Once the design is finished, simply click on the button Download PNG to get the image. It should be noted that UI Generator will not require you to register as a user on its page or make any payment to obtain the images generated on its platform.

Previous articleTruth Social: this is Donald Trump’s new social network
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

A project image generator to use in your presentations

Are you carrying out a digital project in which you need some visual elements that you can use...
Apps

Truth Social: this is Donald Trump’s new social network

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Apps

Perfect for Android Auto and free: Flipmeister is a great GPS navigator with point-to-point guidance

There isn't a huge list of GPS navigators compatible with Android Auto, but you probably don't...
Apple

Ukraine asks Apple to block and sell products in Russia

The deputy prime minister of Ukraine directly asks Apple to stop the sale of products in Russia, as...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.