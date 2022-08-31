“A private matter”, the new Prime Video series with Jean Reno, premiered in advance

just three months ago, jean reindeer (The Professional) presented in Mexico the third season of Who killed Sarah?, series to which he joined to conclude the story and where the French actor born in Morocco played the character of a doctor who spoke fluent Spanish all the time.

And now it will come with a new project spoken in Spanish. Is about a private production for Video in which he will be the protagonist.

Reno stars in this project alongside Aura Garrido. (Prime video)

This new program will premiere on the online platform next September 26 and before that happens, the company released a trailer for this story full of intrigue and mystery filmed entirely in Spain.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the preview in which Reno is seen in fluent Spanish and acting as a detective, Prime Video also revealed the official poster and new images of the original series in which the actor stars alongside Aura Garrido (Malnazidos, The ministry of time).

The new series will be on the streaming service on September 16. (Prime Video)

The series that consists of 8 chapters of 50 minutes, is produced by Bamboo Productionsa production company that joined Netflix in 2017 to make the wire girlsfiction that took place in the 1920s. In addition, they are responsible for television phenomena such as great hotel (2011) Y Velvet (2014).

Now the story of a private matter It takes place in the late 1940’s. Galicia. A daring upper-class young woman with the soul of a police officer, Marina Quiroga (Aura Garrido), sets out to hunt down the serial killer who has been stalking the city for months. He does it with the help of his faithful butler, Hector (jean reindeer), a discreet and helpful man whose sensitivity and audacity always place him at the key point of the investigation.

This project is created by the same team that made “Gran Hotel. (Prime Video)

Together they will fight against all the obstacles to achieve it, and neither the gender prejudices of the time, nor the resistance of the new commissioner or the attempts of Marina’s mother to marry her, will prevent them from finally discovering the truth.

- Advertisement -

They complete the cast of this fiction Angela Molina (the fence), alex garcia (war times, Riot gear), Gorka Otxoa (Velvet), Tito Valverde (Slaughterhouse), Irene Montala (Boat), Paul Miller (Plague) Y Andres Velencoso (Velvet collection, Edha).

The series finished filming in the spring of this year. (Prime video)

This new project has as showrunner Teresa Fernandez-Valdeswho also shares the original idea credit with Gema R. Neira Y Ramon Campos. The series is directed by David Pinillos, Maria Ripoll Y Daniel Arayo.

: