A practical way to choose color palette for your project

There are countless online projects focused on selecting s. Just by searching for “color palettes” here at WWWhatsnew, you will see options of all kinds that we have published since our beginnings, in 2005 (yes, almost 16 years now).

Now I extend the list with an extremely and easy-to-use option: Palette Maker.

Available at palettemaker.com, it is presented as a tool for creative professionals and color lovers to create color palettes and test them on pre-made design samples.

Upon entering, we can see a logo, or a user interface, patterns, posters… different designs that change as we select one of the palettes in the side menu.

The idea is to allow displaying multiple color palettes in various designs in a short time, without creating accounts or importing colors. It helps get inspiration by having instant previews of various color schemes in pre-made layouts, so if we like how a palette looks, we just have to export it and use it in our work.

They are now working on enabling a more advanced color picker and generator system, importing palettes to see how they would look with pre-made designs, and uploading user designs, though these are currently unavailable options.

A great resource to save time and get the inspiration often needed in this type of work.