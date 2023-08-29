a platform has been created that allows users without special programming skills to create chat bots

HomeTech NewsA platform has been created that allows users without special programming skills...

The American company Meta introduced an artificial intelligence model called SeamlessM4T, capable of translating and transcribing into about 100 languages ​​of the world.

The American company Meta introduced an artificial intelligence model called SeamlessM4T , capable of translating and transcribing into about 100 languages ​​of the world. This was announced in an official company press release. It provides convenience in communication through voice speech and text written in different languages. SeamlessM4T has the functionality of voice recognition, voice-to-text translation, simultaneous translation, text-to-text translation, and text-to-speech conversion to support almost 100 languages.

It is noted that the unique system approach of SeamlessM4T reduces the number of errors and delays, increasing the efficiency and quality of the translation process.

This allows people who speak different languages ​​to interact more effectively, the company added.

