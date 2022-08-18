A Plague Tale: Requiem lets himself be loved in a new video

- Advertisement -

A couple of months ago we had the opportunity to take a look at the expected tale: , the continuation of tale: Innocence, a game that we could analyze at the time and that We liked it a lotboth for its technical finish and for its design, its history and its excellent setting.

Asobo Games, those responsible for Plague Tale: Innocence, they did an impressive job with that title, and for what we have been able to see in the new video of A Plague Tale: Requiem that they have released is evident that they have managed to upload the bar with this second delivery. The game maintains everything that made the first one great, including the excellent setting, a well-cared-for story, and a fantastic design, and it improves notably in the technical section, the gameplay, and the animations.

Special mention deserves three great keys in A Plague Tale: Requiem. The first is in geometry in general and texturing, and there is a clear generational leap compared to the original. The geometry is more complex and more careful, and this allows the modeling of the characters, their faces and all the elements of the scenarios, enemies included, present a much higher quality. The textures are the “skin” of that geometry, and also clearly exceed what we saw in the original game.

The second key is found in the use of Ray layout, a technology that allows generating effects of lights and shadows, as well as reflexes and caustic, highly realistic. This technology will be present in plague tale: Requiem, and the third key is in the 2nd generation DLSSan intelligent reconstruction and recessing technology of the image that will allow us to considerably improve the performance of plague tale: Requiem without having to give up a high graphic quality.

To Plague Tale: Requiem has been designed as a new generation game, and the truth is that this shows in its technical section. The game will be available Starting October 18 of this year on PS5, Xbox Series X-Series S and PC. It will also reach Nintendo Switch, but in a version that will be played in the cloud, since the Nintendo laptop has no enough power to execute it natively.