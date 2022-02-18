A phone store hangs the Galaxy S22 sign early

The American operator AT&T has not been able to wait for the official launch of the Galaxy S22 and, at least one of its stores, has hung a promotional poster of the new family.

We assume that it is a store error, which has been advanced to the official date. Samsung will announce the new S-series phones next Wednesday and companies like AT&T can only use such promotional material once the devices are officially unveiled.

The poster shows the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 +confirming once the design of both devices and the presence of a compartment for the S Pen in the top model.

It is expected that, after the official launch on February 9, it will be possible to pre-order the new Galaxy S22, the S22+ and the S22 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra tablets are also expected.