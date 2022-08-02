A perverse mind that destroyed thousands of victims is the protagonist of the new Netflix documentary

He was the self-proclaimed “king of revenge porn” and his website the lives and privacy of countless people. his name is Hunter Moore Y became famous in the early 2010s when he founded the site IsAnyoneUp.com. The new revolves around him, The most hated man on the internet.

Photos of both women and men could be found on its website (most of them without the consent of those in the images), and the consequences of this act were catastrophic for each of the victims.. Mooreknown as “destroys professional lives”, he had a great persuasive ability to gather a retinue of followers who endorsed all his acts who called themselves The family. All his actions were not hidden but he was a public figure. Everyone wanted to be part of the circle of him that showed a rebellious boy who was always cool.

Charlotte Law is the woman who carries the investigation on her shoulder. (Netflix)

But his continuous attacks on privacy went unheeded. Until a woman Charlotte Law, He decided to take the investigation on his shoulder when his daughter, Keyla, showed him that a topless photo that had been taken of her privately was on Hunter’s page. She thus decided to take the bull by the horns until Moore was imprisoned for extortion and hacking, among other crimes.

The three-episode docuseries shows the popularity of this man who was adored by young people. “We all want to be Hunter Moore”, a journalist tells in the documentary about a phrase she heard in a nightclub where the man’s birthday was being celebrated. Thus with a “God complex”, Moore he was glad they hated him because they made him money.

Against all this, this supermom went ahead with a quest for sobering punishment. She wanted to demonstrate Hunter’s hack and the crime involved. Like her daughter, thousands of victims were hacked (including a grade school teacher who was fired from her job immediately her picture was uploaded to the site after her picture was stolen from her email ). But there were also other people who voluntarily became part of the universe created in IsAnyoneUp .

Through three episodes we can see the path to the deserved punishment at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother who protects her daughter.

Destiny Benedict lost custody of her children because of the videos and photos posted on that page. (Netflix)

There is a break in Hunter’s story, which is the interview he gives to the journalist Anderson Cooper that left him in evidence and was exposed for what he was. But far from disappearing from the map, the site grew in unimaginable ways. The site was active for 16 months and at that time managed to reach 350 thousand daily users.

alex marengo (Bad Sport, Killer Ratings) is the executive producer of the series that recreates this story in which Charlotte managed to include the FBI to investigate this man who finally had to close the site in 2015. Moore was sentenced to 2 years for identity theft and complicity in access to computers. He was in prison for two years and six months but got his freedom in 2017.

The most hated man on the internet invites us to reflect on the dangers to which we are exposed and the lack of legislation that still exists on the online world. Fame in pursuit of the pain of others and the violation of privacy that ends up costing the lives of the victims.

