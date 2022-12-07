A patent reveals that Apple wants you to be able to take extended reality videos

- Advertisement -

We continue with the rumors about augmented reality glasses, the ones Apple hasn’t officially said anything about yet. We are waiting that at some point we can see an ad from the company talking about these glasses that promise to be of absolute quality at an unbeatable price. New rumors, based on a patentwarns of the possibility that the device can record images in extended reality.

According to Apple, RealityPro will be able to record images that represent extended reality

RealityProThis is how Apple defines what may be one of the most innovative features within the augmented reality glasses with which we have been rumored for so long.

Some glasses that Apple has not yet confirmed, but they have not denied anything at all either. However, we have been with rumors about them for more than a year. That if they will be in a certain way, that they will have an almost prohibitive price and even some of their functions. In fact, We can say that this rumor indicates that we can have one more function.

According to the documentation presented by the company and approved by the United States authorities, the system called RealityPro, which is not RealityiOS, promises that we will be able to without a doubt, filming images that go beyond what we perceive. Extended reality.

Augmented reality technology aims to bridge a gap between virtual environments and a physical environment. This is because an enhanced physical environment is provided that is augmented with electronic information. As a result, electronic information appears to be part of the physical environment as perceived by a user. In this case, what the company wants is expand that electronic information and with this we will gain visual space.

But it doesn’t end there. With this new feature, you could also see that reality at a later time and from a different perspective. That is, we can play with the environment as if it were a video game. In this way, we will be able to observe details after the fact that we cannot detect at the time. Something impressive and that has many applications in the real world. I imagine, for example, in the field of security. But surely there are a thousand more ways to apply this technology and always with success.

The recording includes a track of computer generated content that references the assets to re-render the computer generated content at each point in time of the recording.