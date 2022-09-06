A painting created with Artificial Intelligence wins a Fine Arts contest

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %20gana%20un%20concurso%20de%20Bellas%20Artes&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F06%2Funa-pintura-creada-con-inteligencia-artificial-gana-un-concurso-de-bellas-artes%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

Jason Allen has won first prize at the Colorado State Fair in the Fine Arts competition by participating with the work “Space Opera Theater” in the category “Digital Arts / Digitally Manipulated Photography”. And in his case, digital manipulation has consisted of using Artificial to generate the image.

Image-generating artificial intelligences work with huge databases of both images and visual descriptions

Specific an artificial intelligence, midjourneyone of the many that in recent times are gaining popularity for being able to interpret the text instructions that describe the expected result to generate an image.

Controversy has arisen when some people have criticized Allen for having participated in the pictorial with a work of this nature, considering it fraudulent, although it should be noted that Allen has defended himself by explaining what the use of this type of image-generating artificial intelligenceswhose operation is not known by the general public.

- Advertisement -

This type of artificial intelligence starts from the pre-supply of billions of images and text descriptions that refer to visual patterns, from which they are able to detect the link between description and image so that, when an image that does not exist yet is described, they are able to interpret the text instructions to assimilate them to the requested result .

One of the ones that first drew the attention of the public at the beginning of this year was Dalle-2, but other initiatives to incorporate this type of tool, including in social networks, such as TikTok, which has announced that it would incorporate artificial intelligence, have not taken long to emerge. image generator to your application.

In fact, the award winner has declared that he will not apologize for the use of artificial intelligence in his work. In the case of the artificial intelligence used, Midjourney, it is accessed through a Discord server where users exchange their works as well as advice to improve the results after making requests to the artificial intelligence.