A OnePlus Foldable Phone Might Come Out Later This Year

It’s taken some time, but it looks like there finally may be some competition coming in the foldable field. During its busy OnePlus 11 event — which also featured the company’s Buds Pro 2 earbuds, a tease of a concept phone coming at Mobile World Congress later this month, and a new mechanical keyboard — OnePlus also teased a new foldable phone.

Details remain scant on the upcoming product, but OnePlus’ parent company Oppo has been releasing foldables in China for the past couple of years. Late last year it introduced the Find N2, a smaller, lighter rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4, as well as the Flip N2, which features a clamshell design similar to Samsung’s Z Flip 4 and Motorola’s Razr.

In December Oppo announced that it planned to bring the Flip N2 to global markets this year, though the US wasn’t among the planned countries.

It has been a slow start to foldable devices since Samsung first introduced the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019, particularly outside of China. While China has seen a variety of foldable devices from the likes of Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola and Huawei other markets have been much more limited with their selection of devices, or got them months later. Motorola’s most recent Razr launched as a China-exclusive before expanding to Europe last October.

This is particularly true in the US, which has largely been limited to Samsung’s Z Fold and Z Flip lines (plus two early iterations of Motorola’s foldable Razr).

That said, with OnePlus confirming it has a device coming and Google rumored to be working on its own Pixel Fold its possible that US foldable fans may have a few new options in the not-too-distant future.

