A Norwegian gas lifeline for Europe would be the smart thing to do

Money-rich neighbor Norway could play a part in solving ’s gas problems. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store hinted on Wednesday that the Scandinavian country, a staunch NATO ally and member of the European Free Trade Association, might be open to discounts on gas prices for European countries in need of energy. It’s a move, since the size of the discount is less important than the gesture.

Drastic Russian cuts in gas supplies to Europe this year have made Norway the main source of fuel for the European Union. Before the Ukraine war, the Scandinavian country covered just 20% of the 27-country bloc’s gas demand, less than Russia’s 40%. After increasing production, this year it is expected to supply about 90 billion cubic meters (90 bcm) of gas to the EU, or almost 25% of the bloc’s demand, according to research firm Rystad Energy. This figure is higher than the 20% that Russia is likely to supply. For Great Britain, gas imports could go from 41% of total demand in 2021 to almost 50% in 2022.

As a major producer of fossil fuels, Norway has made a lot of money from rising prices. Oil revenue is expected to triple to a record 933 billion Norwegian kroner (93.7 billion euros) this year. Energy giant Equinor’s net profit grew 2.5-fold to $6.8 billion year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022. Oslo also heads a $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

With so much money to spare, a nation of just 5 million people has room to give its struggling allies a break. Offering discounts on a seller’s market doesn’t make much financial sense, but a severe gas shortage would send the EU into recession. That would hurt trade with Oslo’s biggest trading partner, to which Norway exported €75 billion worth of goods in 2021, about 60% of the total. More than 90% of Norwegian gas goes to the EU and Great Britain every year.

Being proactive could be smart. If Oslo offered a temporary and modest discount on existing bilateral contracts, it would avoid appearing intimidated. But it would also show that he recognizes the need for European solidarity at a time when one-month gas contracts are trading at €210 per megawatt hour, five times summer 2021 levels.

Alleviating Europe’s economic damage will eventually pay its own dividends.