A new way to treat arrhythmias with software

vMap is a noninvasive computational mapping system that produces an interactive three-dimensional map of arrhythmia hotspots anywhere in the heart, including the four chambers of the organ, the septal wall, and the outflow tracts.

This system, which maps in a matter of minutes, only requires data from a standard 12-lead EKG to work.

Software to study arrhythmias and other heart conditions

“My team and I experienced firsthand the limitations of the current standard of care in understanding and treating arrhythmias”. said David Krummen, a cardiac electrophysiologist at UC San Diego Health and a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, who co-invented vMap and serves as a clinical advisor to Vektor Medical, the company that makes it.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often fast heart rhythm that can cause stroke and heart failure. The standard of care to treat the condition is ablation, in which small steerable catheters are inserted into the heart to burn or freeze specific areas responsible for the electrical signals that cause the abnormal heartbeat.

“We designed vMap to improve ablation results by quickly providing the clinician with information about the source of the arrhythmia. We want this technology to increase the success of first-pass ablation, decrease the risk of the procedure, and improve care for patients with heart rhythm abnormalities.” Krummen added in conversation with UCSD.

Traditional arrhythmia mapping techniques to locate compromised areas of the heart are labor-intensive and time-consuming, and clinicians can only achieve complete success in a limited number of ablation procedures due to a lack of information on locations of origin of the arrhythmia.

Existing invasive mapping has limitations in speed, efficacy, and safety, and existing noninvasive mapping requires additional steps, such as MRI and CT, and cannot map the entire heart organ. To shorten procedure times and improve ablation success, electrophysiologists must be able to quickly and accurately visualize arrhythmia hotspots in the heart.

Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2021, vMap converts EKG data into 2D and 3D arrhythmia source maps, as shown in the accompanying screenshot, using data harnessed from millions of arrhythmia simulations conducted by technology resources, including UC San Diego’s San Diego Supercomputing Center. Results from the first clinical study of vMap will be published later this year, and patients attending UCSD clinical facilities may voluntarily apply to use this technology.