A new way to find podcasts on YouTube

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Although YouTube is far from being an interesting proposition to search for podcasts, you may be interested in listening to the episodes of your favorite creators on this platform.

In that case, you can use YouTube’s new option to find podcasts without too much hassle. We tell you what it is about.

YouTube has a new option that makes it easier to find podcasts

Last year, YouTube already started adding features dedicated to podcasts, although they were only available to some users. For example, the ability to find a “Podcasts” section within the “Explore” tab.

And now it is adding a new option, which is spreading worldwide, which will allow users to know if a certain channel has podcasts among its contents. As mentioned in 9to5Google, YouTube added the “Podcasts” tab in the channel tab.

So now we will find in the channels the tabs for videos, shorts, live, podcasts, lists, community, channels, and the last one for information. Of course, this tab will show if the creator has marked content as podcasts.

In that case, under this tab we will see playlists of the videos marked as podcast episodes. An option that will save us having to scroll through all the videos on the channel in search of this content. A tedious process, since YouTube does not differentiate normal videos from those that are intended as podcasts. .

And of course, we can still use the YouTube search engine to find podcasts. An option that will work if the creator has taken the time to catalog the video in this way, so that it is easy to find under this criteria.

Remember that if you use the search engine, you can also use the filters, for example, to indicate the upload date, duration, relevance, among others. This will allow you to filter the search results, along with keywords, to find the style of podcast you’re looking for on YouTube.

While it’s a far cry from the search options found on popular podcast platforms, this new option may make your task easier.

