A new way to earn money with Twitter

Elon Musk announced a new monetization plan for creators who are betting on Twitter to make money from their content and audiences.

Don’t get your hopes up too though, it’s not necessarily a new option, but rather a name change and some new options that improve its dynamics.

- Advertisement -

Twitter changes “Super Follows” to “Subscriptions”

“Super Follows” no longer exists on Twitter, as this feature is now simply called “Subscriptions.” In fact, this name makes its purpose clearer, since the idea is that users subscribe to receive exclusive content from their favorite creators.

For example, creators could offer subscriber-only tweets, badges, videos, or any additional content. Or as mentioned in the Twitter Help Centernewsletters and other exclusive features may also be offered to subscribers in the future.

Of course, all this exclusive content in exchange for a paid subscription. On the other hand, it must be taken into account that creators must meet a series of requirements to be eligible and use this monetization tool, as mentioned in detail in this link.

Twitter Subscriptions Fees and Requirements

At the moment, the “Subscriptions” feature is only open to creators in the United States, so you have time to build up the requirements slowly. As for the rates that Twitter suggests for subscriptions, they range from $2.99, $4.99 to $9.99.

- Advertisement -

Keep in mind that you will not receive all the money from the subscription, since there are commissions that are subtracted from the total amount, although Twitter promises not to charge anything during the first year:

For the next 12 months, Twitter won’t keep any of the money. You will receive the money we receive, so it is 70% for subscriptions on iOS and Android (they charge 30%) and 92% on the web (could be better depending on the payment processor). After the first year, iOS and Android fees are reduced to 15% and we’ll add a small additional amount, based on volume.

Keep in mind that the fee Google charges is 15% per subscription in the Play Store, so Musk may have misrepresented himself in these tweets. Even so, we will have to wait for this new release of “Subscriptions” to come into action to know all the details.