A new way to earn money with TikTok

TikTok announced a new way to earn money with the effects that are created for the app.

Yes, effects creators will be able to earn money on TikTok, although they will have to meet a series of requirements to be eligible. We tell you the details.

Earn money creating effects on TikTok

The TikTok team announced that it is launching a new fund called “Effect Creator Rewards”, designed to reward effect creators. This fund has a base of 6 million dollars, and will be used to pay creators according to the scope of their effects and the commitment of users.

However, there are several details to take into account. For example, this proposal only includes creators who create effects using Effect House, TikTok’s AR development platform. Let’s remember that through this tool, users can create, publish and share the effects on Tiktok.

And on the other hand, only the creators that are within the eligible countries will be able to be part of this initiative. Right now, the new TikTok background is available in the United States, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

How much does TikTok pay to create effects that are shared in the app?

The payment for creating effects with Effect House will depend on the reach that each effect has within 90 days of its publication. That is, in the number of videos that use its effects in that period of time.

As the TikTok team mentions, for every effect used on 500,000 unique videos in that time frame, the creator will receive $700. And they will receive an additional $140 for every 100,000 videos that add up to 500,000. Of course, as long as it is within the 90-day period.

These are the payouts announced at launch, but this may change in the future. On the other hand, TikTok has not mentioned whether it will support this initiative once the money allocated to the new fund is spent.