A new view: How a former jockey wants to change the way horse racing is watched

Nathan Horrocks has been fascinated by the beauty of both horse racing and videography as long as he can remember, so marrying the two worlds together in an innovative way came natural to him.

His startup, though, Jockey Cam, did not form from a traditional pain point as much as of a desire — shared by his co-founders — to create empathy between a rider and the spectator.

As a former jockey for about 10 years in the European circuits, the England native realizes that one of the main differentiators…