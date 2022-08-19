A new version of “The Wizard of Oz” will be in charge of the creator of “Black-ish”

After proving to be a hit maker by leading projects like -ish and its subsequent spin-offs grown-ish Y Mixed-ishdirector Kenya Barris has been confirmed as the one in of bringing to the big screen a new of the 1939 classic, The Wizard of Ozwhich was starred by judy garland.

barswho has also proven his talent as a writer, being a screenwriter for films like Soul Y shaftreached an agreement with Warner Bros. (current owner of the rights to the classic film) to make a reversion, the details of which are being kept secret.

The director wrote the Disney animated film “Soul.” (AP)

It will be through the production company of Kenyan, Khalabo Ink Society, for the new feature film to be made, while sheila walcott will be the one who supervises the project by the study.

Kenyan In addition to directing, he will also write this project which is completely independent from the previously announced version of New Line Cinema of The Wizard of Oz.

Barris, creator of “Black-ish,” is in charge of this reinvention of “The Wizard of Oz.” (Disney)

The creation of newline will be led by Nicole Cassell (Watchmen) and is described as a “new version” of Dorothy and the Land of Oz. Also, Warner Bros. was developing an animated version, working with veteran writer Mark Burton.

The film would be based on a children’s book by the writer of Warhorse, Michael Morpurgowhich tells the story of the journey of Dorothy through Oz, but seen through the eyes of his faithful dog.

This will be one of two projects that Warner Bros. is producing on this 1939 classic. (MGM)

All of these projects are based on the beloved book of L. Frank Baum, The wonderful wizard of Ozwhich has been retold on the big and small screen many times over the years, tells the story of a young Kansas farm girl named Dorothy who is swept up in a tornado and finds herself, already your dog Totoin the colorful Land of Oz.

The agreement comes when the creator of black ish is in post-production on his feature directorial debut You People on the platform of Netflix. bars Y Jonah Hill wrote the original comedy together, with a cast that includes Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis Dreyfuyes, Lauren London, Nia Long Y David Duchevy.

New Line Cinema is also doing a reimagining of this tale. (MGM)

Next month, bars will launch entergalatica television event that he co-created with Kid Cudia project inspired by the Grammy-winning artist’s upcoming album by the same artist, which combines adult animation, music, fashion and art to tell a story of modern African-American love in the city of New York.

In addition, the director will premiere a new version of the sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump, feature film about the icon of comedy Richard Pryor that bars he is writing to direct and produce; an animated film inspired by the songs and music of Bob Marleyjoined to a musical feature film about juneteenth for him that was associated with Pharrell Williams to produce.

“The Wizard of Oz” is based on the short story of the same name written by L. Frank Baum in 1900. (MGM)

